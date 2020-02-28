Trigmatic Hosts Symposium On Agribusiness

Rapper Trigmatic is tonight hosting a symposium on youth in agribusiness.

The event, which is under the theme: 'Make We Grow What We Chop', is to inspire young people to consider going into agriculture.

This would involve having progressive non-partisan conversations to help inspire, ignite and develop citizens to build their communities and nation as a whole through agriculture.

The event is the outcome of a call to use music as a powerful tool to bring about a change in mindsets in society.

Among persons who would be speaking at the event are Farouk Yakubu of Royal Greenfield Farms, Awo Amoateng of Skin Gourmet, Seraphina Aku Batse of Idea Farms, Richard Addison of Kent Farms and CJ Biggerman of Agroyard Co. Limited and more.

“We will hear from young women and men who've kicked off careers and businesses in agriculture. We're looking to inspire the next wave of agripreneurs from Ghana. Sign up to participate,” Trigmatic had earlier said about the event.

Trigmatic has developed a strong passion for agriculture and believes agriculture can end poverty and youth unemployment in the country.

He is now into farming aside from music. Over the years, he has taken part in campaigns to promote agriculture. The upcoming symposium is one of such platforms to get Ghanaian youth to appreciate farming.

---Daily Guide