Jamie Foxx Talks About Coming To Ghana

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has expressed interest in coming to Ghana as part of the 'Beyond The Return' initiative.

'Beyond The Return' is an initiative by the government of Ghana which involves Ghanaians engaging in mutually beneficial trade, investment and cultural cooperation with the African Diaspora.

It is a follow-up from the 2019 'Year of Return' programme, which is to encourage people from the Diaspora to visit Ghana and connect with their origin.

The objective is to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the time when the first 20 West African slaves were brought to the Commonwealth of Virginia, which subsequently became part of the United States of America, thereby initiating one of the most unfortunate and barbaric episodes of human history‒ the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

A lot of Hollywood stars like TI, Samuel L Jackson, Michael Jai White, Boris Kodjoe and a lot others have since visited Ghana as part of the initiative.

Jamie Foxx wants to come to Ghana with his family to be part of the celebration.

The 52-year-old actor made this known in a video of him hanging out with Ghanaian delegation to the 51st NAACP Image Awards in LA, California, USA.

In the video with UK-based Ghanaian talk show host Dentaa and others, he indicated that he was supposed to have come to Ghana earlier for a fashion event but he couldn’t.

“I am coming,” he said. “But I am bringing my family too. So I want everybody to come,” he added in the video which was shared on the 'Beyond The Return' Instagram page.

In another video, he was captured learning how to greet and respond to greetings in Twi, one of the languages spoken in Ghana. Jamie's promise to Ghana follows that of Wesley Snipes, who announced earlier that he would be coming to Ghana soon.

---Daily Guide