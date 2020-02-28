Jamie Foxx To Visit Ghana For Beyond The Return Activities- (Video)

American actor and singer Jamie Foxx has expressed his willingness to come to Ghana with his family. In a conversation with President of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng, Foxx said he has been getting numerous requests to travel to the country and is considering it.

“Its been near misses every time because I was supposed to come for a fashion show,” he said.

This time around, he said he said he would do everything to come to Ghana with his entire family. Last year Ghana saw lots of Hollywood stars and African Americans trooping into the country during the highly successful ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

This year dubbed Beyond the return promises to be bigger.

Watch the video: