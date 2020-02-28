OJ's Fans Will Love My Music—Papa Owura

Papa Owura, younger brother of one of Ghana’s most popular Gospel singers, Minister OJ, has called on Ghanaian Christians to patronise the new crop of singers in the gospel music scene who are producing inspirational and thought-provoking songs.

Speaking about his new single 'Pɛyɛ' which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2020, Papa Owura, urged Ghanaians to strive for excellence through perseverance and hard work.

He said the title of the song, which means 'Perfection,' was inspired by the Holy Bible story of Jesus Christ healing ten men with leprosy in Luke 17:11-19.

"Even though ten men were healed from the disease, none of them returned to give praise to God except one, a gesture that Jesus found gratifying and declared unto him that 'rise and go; your faith has made you whole.'"

According to Papa Owura, the state of wholeness or perfection, though perceived by many as unachievable, is possible through the divine favour of God.

He, therefore, called on Christians to use praises and adulation to pray for improvement, and ultimately, perfection, from God.

He expressed optimism that music lovers who patronised his elder brother's inspirational and thought-provoking songs such as 'Etisen,' 'Onipa Hia Mmoa,' 'Maye Se Mo Pen,' among others will appreciate his music for the same qualities.

Known in private life as Edwin Ampomah Sakyi, Papa Owura, has over ten years experience as a sound engineer and backup vocalist, having worked with some of Ghana's most popular musicians including Diana Hamilton, Diana Asamoah, Philipa Baafi and Francis Asumadu.