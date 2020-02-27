Miss Ghana Audition Holds On Saturday

Listen to article

The journey to crown one young lady as the outstanding Ghanaian, christened, Miss Ghana begins on Saturday, under the theme, “ The Evolution of Beauty”.

This would afford a young Ghanaian lady between the ages of 18 and 26 who has philanthropic ethics, morally grounded, confident, matured and can carry the Ghana flag high an opportunity to prove their mettle at the audition.

Against this backdrop, young ladies with a burning passion to serve mother Ghana and inspire the next generation are entreated to audition for Miss Ghana 2020 Beauty Pageant on Saturday, 29th February at Tang Palace Hotel, Airport Residential area at 8am.

The interested ladies can also Log onto www.Missghana.com.gh for more details about the event

According to the Organisers of Miss Ghana, Exclusive Events Ghana, they have put in place all the necessary measures to ensure a successful audition.

At the launch of the Miss Ghana 2020 in January, Nii Adjetey-Abokobi Mantse, urged Ghanaians to support the Miss Ghana brand since it is a national pride and heritage contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

Winners of the pageant are expected to use the medium to transform the lives of deprived people and also help empower the vulnerable.

In the last few years, organisers have refocused essence of the pageant on touching the lives of vulnerable Ghanaians via the Miss Ghana Foundation.