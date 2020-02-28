Kumasi: Maiden Hi-Life Music Festival To Be Staged On Independence Day

Listen to article

The maiden edition of what will be an annual Hi-Life Music Festival will be staged on Ghana's Independence Day 6th March to create a tourist season while celebrating authentic Ghanaian music.

The concert, which is the first of its kind Dubbed, “Gh Agoogo”, will be staged in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashantis by Agoogo Production in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In addition to the partnership with GTA, the organisers have secured endorsement from the government. The festival has been branded as a tourism project with the university students, youth, and the Diaspora community as the main target market.

Though the emphasis of the festival is to promote Ghanaian hi-life music and culture, organizers also intend to put on one big stage for the festival, great and legendary Ghanaian hi-life musician who will significantly contribute to opening the floodgates to tourism arts, and culture, because of the diverse, non-traditional, and international audience that they attract.

According to Gh Agoogo Production, the objectives of the festival is to rekindle the love for Ghanaian Hi-Life Music, establish an Awards Scheme for Hi-Life Music in Ghana, and also improve tourism through Music.

The music festival that will be staged on Independence day will serve as its official launch before subsequent shows will be held in other regions throughout the year. Later July 1, a big concert will be held in the United Kingdom (UK) for those living in the diaspora.

Agoogo Production has confirmed that the first show will be free to build great patronage and establish the course of the music festival.

The organizers, however, hope that with the nature of programs lined up and the improvement envisaged for subsequent years, they will leverage on massive sponsorship from corporate Ghana and well-wishers of the course to pull off such a great event.

More About HiLife Music Festival

The organisers stressed that veteran Hi-life musicians such as Nana Ampadu, Amakye Dede, Pat Thomas, Dady Lumber, Adene Best, Kaakyire Appiah, Akosua Agyapong, Dada KD, Paa Solo, Lucky Mensah, Nana Acheampong, Oheneba Kissi, Alibaba Forster, Ofori Amponsah, Rex Omar, Kwabena KWABENA, J A Adofo, Akwaboah Jnr, Besa Sermons and George Darko will be scheduled to perform at the festival.

"It will be the first time that Ghanaian Hi-Life music festival, as well as travel and tourism will be uniquely packaged and marketed locally and internationally to be such a huge success on such a platform that it will set the standard and the model for even more annual music festivals worldwide to generate billions of dollars in foreign exchange through tourism for the country.

"This maiden edition of the festival will be used to launch the first ever Gh Hi-Life Music Awards – an experience that seeks to honour our very own without any adulteration to the craft and strictly designed to push and promote Hi-Life Music in Ghana," the organisers stated.

According to the organisers, GH Agoogo will showcase a wide variety of food from many Ghanaian restaurants. Other Gh Agoogo attractions include shopping vendors, fireworks (including "The Big Bang" on opening night), family activities, live band music, Poetry and comedy, launch of the GH Hi-Life Music Awareds, and many more to come.