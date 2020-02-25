ModernGhanalogo

25.02.2020 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale To Lead Demo Against FDA's Ban On Alcoholic Drinks Adverts By Artistes

By News Desk
Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah [Shatta Wale], has called on musicians in Ghana to join him on a street protest against the Food and Drug Authority's (FDA) ban on artistes not to advertise alcoholic products.

In a video posted Facebook, Shatta Wale said the artistes should join to march to the FDA office and the presidency to mount pressure on the authorities to review the ban.

To him, celebrity endorsements were a major source of revenue for many artistes and hence the ban was really affecting them.

“You see what FDA is doing; why don’t we come together and demonstrate. We are always talking about supporting your own, but if we charge and march to their [FDA] office in unity, then from there we move to the Flagstaff [Jubilee] House asking the government to lift the ban,” he said in the video.

---graphic.com.gh
