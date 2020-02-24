Ohemaa Mercy Thrill Fans With A Gospel Grove Performance In Kumasi

Listen to article

Noted for her renowned stagecraft and anointed skill of performance, Ohemaa Mercy was on Sunday 23rd February billed to surprise patrons of “DH Experience” in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.

The night of back to back gospel ministration by Efe Grace, Akesse Brempong, Koda and the host of the glorious event, reigning VGMA gospel artist of the year Diana Antwi Hamilton saw Ohemaa Mercy mounting the stage in absolute darkness.

Keeping patrons in suspense for a while, she lifted her voice through the microphone, causing the over three thousand audience to scream and rush closer to the stage.

Causing a spirit-filled atmosphere, Ohemaa Mercy’s energetic jumps and shouts in glorifying the maker did not only get patrons upstanding in praise but also got them jamming to the gospel grove with their phones up, capturing the memorable moments while enjoying.