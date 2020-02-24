Fella Makafui Should Be True To Herself — Sister Debbie Advises

Deborah Vanessa, popularly known in the media space as sister Debbie has finally opened up on some rumors about her and her Ex-boyfriend Medikal.

According to her, she was never friends with Fella Makafui even before she stole her man, confirming that, the actress was, however, trying to get close to her to establish some kind of friendship even though she was making a move on her man.

She also cleared the air that their breakup was never because of their age difference or the fact that she couldn’t cook as people were insinuating. She then touched on the fact that people were saying that her rival Fella Makafui was dressing and behaving like her. Sister Debbie revealed that she had people show her screenshots of the actress sending them a picture of what Sister Debbie was wearing and asking to buy the same in her size.

She then touched on some trolls Fella Makafui was dishing out to her on social media and responded that all was not well with Fella since she seems to care about her than her relationship Medikal. She then advised the actress to be true to herself, saying that she is beautiful and should just do what suits her and makes her happy.

She also affirms that Medikal and Fella Makafui are a perfect couple and deserve each other.

Watch the video below