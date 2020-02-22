McBrown Presents Fully Furnished Canteen To Ashan Children’s Home On Her Daughter's Birthday

The joy of having a child is most definitely a good experience. It is the joy of every woman to be called a mother when married. This is the case of actress Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Nana Ama Mcbrown for long had sought the face of God to be blessed with the fruit of the womb and finally, her cries and constant prayers had yielded a positive result.

Mcbrown and her hubby Maxwell Mensah yesterday, February 21 celebrated the love of their life Baby Maxin as she turned 1 in a grand style.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband have built-in 3 weeks a house for the Ashan Children home at Kodie Denase in the Ashanti Region as part of the one-year birthday celebration of Baby Maxin.

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, before she conceived Maxin, she made a promise to God that if He miraculously gives her a child he would also build a house for Ashan Children home at Kodie Denase.

True to her words she has fulfilled her promise to God as Baby Maxin turns 1 today.

The likes of Mercy Asiedu, Director Nyamekye, some other known Kumawood stars, and some renowned pastors were at Kodie Denase to inaugurate the building for the children’s home.

The inauguration of the building ended with a birthday cake cutting to celebrate Baby Maxin.

Watch the inauguration video below