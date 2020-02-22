Legend Professor Kofi Abraham, Mankessim All-Angels Anglican Church Choir Set For UK Easter Tour 2020

This coming Easter seems to be the happiest season for the Ghanaians in the UK as the Pan African Art society in the UK host the greatest Choire events with the Mankesim All Angels Anglican Church choire led by the anointed Professor Kofi Abraham.

The event is bound to take off as slated from the date on the 10th April 2020 and the 12th April 2020 will be hosting a powerful angelic choire show at the PROPHETIC RESURRECTION MINISTRIES INT’L located at the address

96 WINDMIL ROAD. CROYDON.

CR0 2XP

They will also be hosted in the DESTINY APOSTOLIC CHURCH INT’L. 333 ROMFORD ROAD, FOREST GATE. LONDON. E7 8AA between the date as scheduled below

10th April 2020

19th April 2020

1st May, 2020)

Also Not forgetting the LIVING VINE MINISTRIES at the 136 STREATHAM HIGH ROAD. CAPOEIRA CENTRE. SW16 1BW.

ENTRANCE: OFF WOODBOURNE AVENUE on the date the 12th April and 24th April, 2020

And they will finally ends the tour at the CALVARY CHARISMATIC CHURCH.

119 EAST INDIA DOCK ROAD, POPLAR, LONDON. E14 6DE on 13th April 2020 ,17th April 2020 and the 3rd May, 2020

The event is officially accompanied by these top Ghanaians blogging and event publicist and coverage companies Sleeky Promotions and zionfelix for an exclusive coverage of this event as this is one of a kind.