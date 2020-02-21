ModernGhanalogo

21.02.2020

Nana Ama Mcbrown shows baby’s face for the first time as she celebrates her 1st anniversary

By odarteyghnews.com
Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally shown the face of her daughter Baby Maxin as she turns 1 year today.

After sharing her baby bump photos after delivery, sensational actress Nana Ama McBrown has managed to keep her personal life of social media for almost a year.

The Ghanaian actress and host of McBrown’s Kitchen, Nana Ama Mcbrown recently announced a reality TV show for her daughter and urged her fans to follow her account for updates.

After teasing fans and the media several times with side and back photos of Maxin, Nana Ama is finally here on social media showing the pictures of the adorable and innocent face of Baby Maxin.

See More Photos of Baby Maxin below ;

