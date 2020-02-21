Alcohol Nearly Ruin My Personality, Career ― Rapper Tuntum Boafour

Listen to article

Rapper Tuntum Boafour has made some astonishing revelations about himself and his career.

In an exclusive interview with this website, the “Moses” hitmaker had made known how he got so addicted to alcohol and how it had affected his personality, brand and career.

According to him, he couldn’t live a day without taking an alcoholic beverage. Giving an account on how it had affected him badly, he said, “I began to grow pale and people kept on complaining about my appearance. In fact, I could feel within me that, all is not well but I couldn’t get off the grip of alcohol. I couldn’t record since my vocals were turning horrible. As a matter of fact, I nearly passed as an alcohol addict.”

He was quizzed to explain to this website what could have drained him to such situation and he recounts, “ I don’t really know how it started but I think its peer pressure. Maybe the people I associated myself with or maybe it might be spiritual also.” He said.

Tuntum Boafour then had divulged to this website how he is managing to stay away from all alcoholic beverages and willing to entertain his fans with hit tunes.

He maintained that he is ready to raise the bar of hip-hop music in the Eastern Region with huge features and great releases.

“I am trying all I could to abstain from anything alcohol. Yes, my management team is taking me through some psychotherapy and I am doing well. My fans should watch out for more hits this year because I am lacing up to raise the bar high in the eastern region with hip-hop music”.

Tuntum Boafour is a signee at Ghetto Record and has had great releases to his credit such as, “Moses, 3se wo se ft Article wan among others”.