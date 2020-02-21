Ahenfo Pays Tribute To Kofi B With Fantastic Highlife Song

Budding Highlife musician, Ahenfo has released a masterpiece song which late legendary highlife musician Kobi B would've been extremely proud of.

Karim Alhassan aka Ahenfo,who is well-known with the hit song 'Odo Mu Odo' that features Kofi Kinaata took the whole nation by surprise when in his remarks about the death of Kofi B posited that ,though the death of the "MMobrowa" hitmaker is unexpected, is an indication it is time for him [Ahenfo] to shine.

“Even though it's sad that Kofi B has died, I think it's good that he is dead because I believe God took his life to pave way for me to replace him… He was doing dormant singing – the same type of singing I do so he died so that Ghanaians would also see the talent in me,” he said.

His remarks created elephantine controversy within the public domain as a result of which the younger sister of Kofi B ,Belinda Obeng called on the Ghana Police to investigate Ahenfo .She emphasised that:

“I believe that in this world, death is a profit to every Christian… though it's painful,…it's not easy to lose an elder brother who has made you great just like that…so for the Musician(Ahenfo) to say that he is happy my brother is dead I don't know why he said that…so I think if the Police can arrest and investigate him that would be great because it's very strange for him to make such comments at the time when every Ghanaian is distressed at my brother's demise”.Belinda told HotNewsghtv during the one-week commemoration of her departed brother at Achimota on Sunday

In the wake of Belinda's plea to the Police,the sensational Ahenfo has released a masterpiece song titled “Fantastic' which really depicts the fact that he can truly replace Kofi B.

“Fantastic', crooned in a mid-tempo Highlife vein and produced by SkyBeat sees Ahenfo professes his love and affection for that special lady called 'Abena”. Like his “Odo Mu Odo' hit song, 'Fantastic” is replete with sexually suggestive lyrics.

It's actually a great song which signifies that Ahenfo is confident of making a breakthrough in a very competitive industry. The new single, released under A.N.H Music is on all music streaming platforms.

Download and listen to “Fantastic” in the audio below!

https://soundcloud.com/user-462198723/ahenfo-boost-meprod-by-skybeat-classic

---HotfmGhana.com