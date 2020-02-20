Funny Face Gets New Car From Adebayor

Listen to article

Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor has asked his bosom friend, Funny Face to go for any car of his choice from his house.

Funny Face in a video displayed a fleet of cars which was clearly not his and at the end of the video, he asked the videographer to end the video because people will realize the cars are not his.

Adebayor in reacting to the video asked his friend, Funny Face to pick any car of his choice from the fleet of cars he has.

It could be remembered that Funny Face’s first Range Rover was gifted to him by Adebayor.