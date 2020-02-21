[Video] Kennedy And Tracy Speaks Officially After Their Lavish Wedding

Kennedy and Tracy, also known as Kency, had a very beautiful, lavish and flashy wedding over the weekend. Their wedding got people and the internet talking throughout the period due to the flashy cars and hoe expensive the wedding was.

Kency, have finally come out with an appreciation speech in a video form where they thanked God and everyone who helped to make their wedding a success.

According to the newly wedded couple they were overwhelmed with the way things turned around.

Kency2020 has definitely gone into the book of historic weddings and will be talked about from time to time and compared to any lavish wedding that will be done.

