Patapaa arrives in Germany to spend time with his girlfriend (watch)

Patapaa and his German girlfriend are really into each other and it’s not just for publicity.

A few weeks ago, Patapaa sent his German girlfriend home to introduce her to the family and we all know that if a man sends a lady home it means one thing-he is serious about her and may want to marry her.

In their bid to spice up their relationship, the love birds have landed in Germany per a new video that has hit social media.

Their trip is believed to be a romantic one as Patapaa was heard saying in the video that “my wife and I have safely arrived in Germany so no one should try calling them on video call because they won’t even pick up”.

