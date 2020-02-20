Sound Lion Records Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Symphonic

Listen to article

Sound Lion Records, a U.S independent record label established to promote talented African artistes around the globe has signed a new exclusive distribution agreement with Symphonic.

Symphonic is an American music service company providing digital distribution. Some of the benefits from the agreement includes digital distribution to hundreds of DSPs and nearly every territory in the world, access to powerful marketing tools and platform, consideration for playlist pitching and marketing.

The other benefits are promo mailer and other powerful marketing platform, full data analytics, video distribution ( Apple, VEVO, TIDAL, etc), professional sync licensing via their in-house brand, Bodega Sync, creative design services to better market Sound Lion Records brand among others

According to Nana Kottens, CEO/Founder of Sound Lion Records “ This opportunity provides the label with a great marketing tool and resources to market our artistes which aligns with our organizational goals of promoting and showcasing talented African artists around the globe”

