[Watch] Fadda Dickson Details How Kennedy Osei Snatched Tracy From Her Boyfriend

Managing Director of the Despite Media Group Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh popularly known as Fadda Dickson has in a new post got people asking questions.

Since the marriage of Kennedy Osei and Tracy Ameyaw came off, people have come out to say he(Kennedy) snatch Tracy from her boyfriend.

In a new post on Instagram, Fadda Dickson shared a video of the love story between Kennedy and Tracy.

The video which is an animation showed how Kennedy met Tracy at a wedding reception, exchanged numbers but after talking to her for some days he got to know that she was actually in a serious relationship with another man.

Fada Dickson went on to say that when it comes to matters of love, overtaking is allowed so at the end of the day Kennedy was able to overtake and snatch Tracy from the other guy.

Fadda Dickson caption read: “Still on the matter- How the love developed ???????? As they say, “Overtaking is still allowed… Obaawor”

