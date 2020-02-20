ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Unseen Photos Of Tracy Ameyaw, Wife Of Dr. Kwame Despite’s Son, Kennedy Osei

By odarteyghnews.com
Kennedy Osei and Tracy Ameyaw’s marriage is still a topic of discussion on social media due to the expensive cars and personalities that graced the occasion.

Kennedy Asante Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kwame Despite got married to his longtime girlfriend, Tracy Ameyaw in a lavish ceremony at the Trasaco Valley in Accra on February 13.

Photos of the traditional marriage and wedding have since flooded social media but personal photos of Tracy Ameyaw before the wedding has popped up and it shows why Kennedy Osei chose her over most ladies he met before her.

See unseen photos Tracy below:

2202020102001-rwnyqdcp53-aprilsveriown 70133973 128413985114040 8596212838890219357 n-1-819x1024

2202020102003-osjvm8x442-aprilsveriown 67438550 1304829343005467 3006592910288837947 n-819x1024

2202020102006-uypcsferrm-aprilsveriown 67427028 156104342166423 6149794097034342005 n-819x1024

2202020102008-rwnyqdcp53-aprilsveriown 66438227 150754612665301 6218925093448349692 n-819x1024

2202020102012-txobsfer5l-aprilsveriown 69274249 2300468726860854 696169138844590224 n-819x1024

watch video below
