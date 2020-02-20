NaaNa Blu responds to claims that she performed Things Fall Apart better

Listen to article

NaaNa Blu responds to claims that her version of Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ is better than the original, says it’s all a matter of perspective.

NaaNa Blu has refuted the statement that her version of ‘Things Fall Apart’ is better than that of Kofi Kinaata. The Sugar Cane Singer made this known on a Cape Coast-based radio station, Kingdom 96.9 FM during an interview with Dr. Spice on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, NaaNa Blu had this to say, “I think it is people’s opinion, for example, if I write the number 6 on a board depending on which side one is standing you can see it as either a 6 or 9”

“Furthermore, the songs are not the same rhythm wise. Kinaata's original version is faster and danceable; the cover, however, is slow and meditative. The intention is for people to hear the deep message in the song.”

We agree that the cover gave a fresh new vibe to the song but as to whether the cover is better than the original, we will leave that to you.

NaaNa Blu Version:



Kofi Kinaata Version:

In the music business cover songs are nothing new, all one requires is to get the right licenses and pay the applicable fees and voila!

The new vocal goddess, NaaNa Blu took advantage of this and did a number on Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ which has been viewed by over million-plus music followers across the world who have also crowned her version of the song as the better of the two.

Written By: NA Taylor