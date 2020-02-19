Make-Up Artists Consult God Over Mysterious Deaths

Ghana's showbiz industry has witnessed some unfortunate deaths just two months into the year 2020.

However, those that occurred within beauty and make-up artistry aspect of the showbiz industry are not being taken for granted.

Stakeholders in that industry are up and doing to prevent further deaths.

Early this year, the industry lost Priscilla Addea Kwarteng, CEO of Glam by Prilla, and Dorcas Yamoah, CEO of Spicylooks Make-up Artistry.

Their deaths followed that of award-wining make-up practitioner Lamisi, who died late 2019.

There reports of other make-up artists who died in other parts of the country.

NEWS-ONE has gathered that stakeholders are not taking the deaths lightly.

Some of them have, therefore, decided to stand in prayer to thank God for their lives and also seek God's protection and guidance throughout the New Year.

Some of them, including practitioners, retailers and brand owners recently gathered at the Victory Bible Church, East Legon, to have a divine encounter with their Maker. In attendance was the CEO of Makeup Ghana, Ms. Rebecca Donkor, who briefly informed attendees about the purpose and essence of the gathering.

The mantle of worship was well manned by gifted patrons of the industry right from the opening prayer to the powerful song ministrations and the awesome word shared, and assured many that the fear of death and misfortunes hovering over the industry is over. Chains of prayer were made after the word and the meeting was climaxed with an offering and thanksgiving.

---Daily Guide