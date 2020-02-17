[Watch] Osofo Kyiri Abosom Has Not Bribe Me To Use My Song For 2020 Election Campaign - Musician Denies

Singer/Rapper Blak P has denied allegations that Osofo Kyiri Abosom wants to pomp cash into his song featuring Yaa Pono titled 'Medabrem Ny3' music video shoot in order to use the song for his political party Ghana Union Movement (GUM) 2020 election campaign.

He made this known in an interview on Kumasi based radio station Gye Nyame FM where he was asked about rumors going round that some political parties have contacted his management team to finance "Medabrem ny3" music video.

Blak P also tells Ghanaians that he and his management vision music are not politicians and did not come to do politics but rather to entertain his fans with motivation, inspirational and heart touching songs.

He, therefore, calls on the attention to all politicians that "Medabrem ny3" song was not composed to ridicule any political party come 2020 election. Blak P clears the air that he has not call Osofo kyiri Abosom to sell the song to him neither he wants to give him money to use it for the 2020 campaign.

"I want to let Ghanaians know that I am not a politician and my management is not in for politics, we are into entertainment my fans because some people don't listen to advice from people but took it from music".

Watch The Interview Below...

