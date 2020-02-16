Adonko Bitters unveils Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Victor AD, Ini Edo others as brand ambassadors

Leading alcoholic herbal drink brand, Adonko Bitters has unveiled top celebrities and influencers as brand ambassadors. The official signing which took place at The Oriental Hotel, in Lekki on Thursday 13th February 2020, is an efficient move to maintain the link with key target audience and as leader in the herbal beverages industry, it creates a flawless visibility across board.

The brand ambassadors unveiling was hosted by Ghanaian - Actress, Tv and Radio Host Selly Galley. The choice of these ambassadors is a bid to create a consistent connection between the customer and the brand. They have proven over the years to have a distinct relationship with different categories of the target audience. To this end, they will individually represent the brand at different levels and maintain excellent relationships with key audiences. This will further create more presence for the brand amongst key consumers in the market.

Representing Adonko Bittles Limited were, Head of International Marketing Adonko Bitters - Vincent Opare, Mr Enest Gyamfi -Head of Sales, as well as Ernest Brobbey Country Manager Nigeria Adonko Bitters.

Speaking at the event, the country manager Ernest Brobbey stated that “We are very excited to reach out to our core target audience through these amazing talents; it is a partnership that will be impactful, seeing that these ones have had excellent results in their different fields and the passion they put in their careers. One of the things we stand for as a brand is to create a bond with our customers and this I believe is one of the ways to do that. Adonko Bitters is well taken in the Nigerian market and I believe with these new development, we are on the right track to creating amazing experiences with our partners, and consumers”

Adonko Bitters has been a major player in the herbal beverages sector, with its unique blend of herbal mixtures and alcohol. Given that the herbs have health benefits to the body, including being anti-malaria, libido boosting, and helping ease of menstrual cramps amongst many others. The brand has thrived through the market on this unique identity and the customers have created a relationship with the drink and its taste. Having created a huge impact in Ghana before launching in Nigeria, Adonko Bitters has consistently created an experience that puts utmost satisfaction on the consumers’ faces.

About Adonko

Agya Adonko: The Master Mixologist, Agya Adonko, prepares the finest herbal alcoholic beverage you have come to know as Adonko Bitters. As a young herbalist in the 70s selling herbs on the streets of Kumasi, Accra and across the country, his herbal practise sought to help people with several ailments and diseases for decades.

Yet, he had always been interested in preserving such herbal concoctions in the form of alcoholic beverages. Thus, given the opportunity, Agya Adonko blends eleven different types of herbs carefully handpicked from deep within many of Ghana’s virgin rainforests. He also came up with the name Adonko to compliment the great benefits of Adonko Bitters.

From 2015, Agya Adonko has been blending the ultimate alcoholic herbal beverage in Ghana to great reviews from across the West African sub-region.