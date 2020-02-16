Kency2020: Photos From The White Wedding Of Kennedy Osei And Tracy Ameyaw

ModernGhanalogo

By odarteyghnews.com
The much-anticipated grand wedding of Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei Asante and Tracy Ameyaw finally came off on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Faith Congregation at Shiashie near East Legon in Accra in Accra.

#Kency2020 is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about weddings in Ghana.

The bride, Tracy arrived at the wedding venue in a luxury car accompanied by other expensive antique vehicles, the groom chose a mix of modern cars and medieval means of transport to his wedding as horses matched ahead of his luxury ceding car.

Odarteyghnews.com has gathered a few pictures for your viewing pleasure below.

