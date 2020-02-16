Video of Despite Son’s Wife, Tracy Ameyaw Receiving Prophecy About Her Marriage Goes Viral

Do you believe in prophecy? Well, prophecy works for those who believe and faith in it. Tracy Ameyaw, the lucky lady who has become the talk of Ghana following her marriage to Osei Kwame Despite’s son can attest to this fact.

A video available to OdarteyGH TV captures the wife of Kennedy Osei, the son of a business tycoon, Dr Kwame Osei Despite receiving a prophecy from Prophet Daniel Amoateng that she will no longer have any disappointment in her life and her marriage will be nice.

“Young girl be on your feet. I Prophesy over your life. No more disappointment and you’ll be one of the people that your marriage will be nice.” Prophet Daniel Amoateng Prophesied

Watch the video below

