ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.02.2020 Exclusive News

Video of Despite Son’s Wife, Tracy Ameyaw Receiving Prophecy About Her Marriage Goes Viral

By OdarteyGH
Video of Despite Son’s Wife, Tracy Ameyaw Receiving Prophecy About Her Marriage Goes Viral
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Do you believe in prophecy? Well, prophecy works for those who believe and faith in it. Tracy Ameyaw, the lucky lady who has become the talk of Ghana following her marriage to Osei Kwame Despite’s son can attest to this fact.

A video available to OdarteyGH TV captures the wife of Kennedy Osei, the son of a business tycoon, Dr Kwame Osei Despite receiving a prophecy from Prophet Daniel Amoateng that she will no longer have any disappointment in her life and her marriage will be nice.

“Young girl be on your feet. I Prophesy over your life. No more disappointment and you’ll be one of the people that your marriage will be nice.” Prophet Daniel Amoateng Prophesied

Watch the video below

Exclusive News

TOP STORIES

Students’ Loan Beneficiaries To Stage Demo On February 28
2 hours ago

Bawumia Was Dishonest In Assessing His Gov't – Suhuyini
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line