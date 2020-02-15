Akumaa Mama Zimbi In Trouble For Comment Over Despite’s Son’s Wedding

Listen to article

Following the plush wedding between Kennedy Osei and Tracy which has become the talk of Ghana, Akumaa Mama Zimbi thought it wise to add her voice to the buzz.

But it seems her congratulatory message for the love birds has been interpreted wrongly by Ghanaians on social media. Thus, Mama Zimbi’s comment has incurred the wrath of netizens and consequently, a backlash has become her portion.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi shared one of the videos from the ceremony with the caption: “When God blesses your parents this is what happens when you are marring. Sharp.”

This statement angered social media users. Most felt it was uncalled for because every parent is blessed.

See reactions below:

“I disagree with you on this one please… Your caption needs to be checked again ma. Thank you,” Benedicta Torsu, a Facebook user said.

One Wan Mocos insulted her: “You claim u are wise but u lack common sense madam. U are among the parents who consider money or riches first when giving out ur [sic] daughter for marriage.”

Stephen Paakwesi Quainoo corrected her: “Every parent is blessed wai. Point of Correction!”

“Does it mean that if a large number of people didn’t carry things to follow you during your marriage your parents are not blessed? Akumaa come again. All fingers are not the same OK but they are all design by God,” another user Armah-Amattey Lady Joyce asked.

Obviously disappointed Bernard Ofori Phillips stated: “Aaaaaaarh am highly disappointed in you for such caption papaapa. What an indirect insult to we the poor parents.”

“Awwww mama do u think only money is a blessing. Have you asked what they are going through in their house’s?,” Obaapa Akua asked.

Nonetheless, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who is the host of “Odo Ahomaso” – a relationship and marriage talk show – is yet to respond to any of the comments.

---Ghbase.com