FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
15.02.2020

[Video] See How Despite’s Son Surprised His Wife Tracy On Valentine Day Ahead Of Their Wedding

By News Desk
Kennedy Osei Asante, son of Osei Kwame Despite surprised his wife Tracy on Valentine Day ahead of their wedding.

A video sighted online shows Tracy Osei Asante with teddy bears and some gifts which is supposed to have come from her husband Kennedy.

She kept hugging one of the teddy bears as she talked on phone and smiled from ear to ear through out the video

Watch video below;

body-container-line