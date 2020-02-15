Bibi Bright Narrates How Owusu Bempah Saved Her From Death During Her Last Pregnancy

Actress Bibi Bright has opened up about happenings during her last pregnancy which involved Rev. Owusu Bempah.

According to the actress, she is scared of giving birth again because of what she goes through during pregnancy in spiritual terms.

Bibi gave an account of how God used Rev. Owusu Bempah to save her from loosing her life and that of her baby’s.

She disclosed she had a dream where she saw Owusu Bempah in her dream and Owusu Bempah asked her to come and see him and also took off her wrist watch and gave his to her.

