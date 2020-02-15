ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.02.2020 General News

Bibi Bright Narrates How Owusu Bempah Saved Her From Death During Her Last Pregnancy

By News Desk
Bibi Bright Narrates How Owusu Bempah Saved Her From Death During Her Last Pregnancy
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Actress Bibi Bright has opened up about happenings during her last pregnancy which involved Rev. Owusu Bempah.

According to the actress, she is scared of giving birth again because of what she goes through during pregnancy in spiritual terms.

Bibi gave an account of how God used Rev. Owusu Bempah to save her from loosing her life and that of her baby’s.

She disclosed she had a dream where she saw Owusu Bempah in her dream and Owusu Bempah asked her to come and see him and also took off her wrist watch and gave his to her.

Watch video below;

---Ghbase.com

General News

TOP STORIES

We Need A District Hospital – Bosome Freho Chiefs To Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Abolish Death Penalty – Amnesty International To Akufo-Addo
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line