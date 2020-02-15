ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.02.2020 Exclusive News

[Photos] Bola Ray’s P.A, Laillah-Crystal Banda Has Died

By News Desk
[Photos] Bola Ray’s P.A, Laillah-Crystal Banda Has Died
Listen to article

It is reported that the Personal Assistant of Bola Ray, Chief Executive Officer of EIB is dead.

Laillah-Crystal Bandah was the executive secretary to Bola Ray at EIB and had worked with at Empire Ghana.

Bola Ray shared a picture of a burning candle on his Instagram page without a word.

Colleagues such as Giovani and Ms Nancy of Gh One TV posted a tribute on their social media pages.

Below are photos of the late Laillah-Crystal Bandah;

215202020710-h41o266fea-lailah-3

215202020710-8cs1vihuup-laillah-1-1

215202020710-0f72ym3xxs-laillah-2

Exclusive News

TOP STORIES

We Need A District Hospital – Bosome Freho Chiefs To Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Abolish Death Penalty – Amnesty International To Akufo-Addo
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line