[Photos] Bola Ray’s P.A, Laillah-Crystal Banda Has Died

It is reported that the Personal Assistant of Bola Ray, Chief Executive Officer of EIB is dead.

Laillah-Crystal Bandah was the executive secretary to Bola Ray at EIB and had worked with at Empire Ghana.

Bola Ray shared a picture of a burning candle on his Instagram page without a word.

Colleagues such as Giovani and Ms Nancy of Gh One TV posted a tribute on their social media pages.

Below are photos of the late Laillah-Crystal Bandah;