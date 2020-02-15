[Photos] Bola Ray’s P.A, Laillah-Crystal Banda Has Died By News Desk Listen to articleIt is reported that the Personal Assistant of Bola Ray, Chief Executive Officer of EIB is dead.Laillah-Crystal Bandah was the executive secretary to Bola Ray at EIB and had worked with at Empire Ghana.Bola Ray shared a picture of a burning candle on his Instagram page without a word.Colleagues such as Giovani and Ms Nancy of Gh One TV posted a tribute on their social media pages.Below are photos of the late Laillah-Crystal Bandah;
It is reported that the Personal Assistant of Bola Ray, Chief Executive Officer of EIB is dead.
Laillah-Crystal Bandah was the executive secretary to Bola Ray at EIB and had worked with at Empire Ghana.
Bola Ray shared a picture of a burning candle on his Instagram page without a word.
Colleagues such as Giovani and Ms Nancy of Gh One TV posted a tribute on their social media pages.
Below are photos of the late Laillah-Crystal Bandah;
