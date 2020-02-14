Sarkodie And Stonebwoy To Represent Ghana At Beale Street Music Festival, US

Listen to article

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are set to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival 2020 alongside Lil Wayne, Nelly, Lumineers, Weezer among others.

Recognized as one of America’s premier heritage music festivals, the award-winning Beale Street Music Festival enters its 44th year in 2020. The kick-off event to the annual month-long Memphis in May Festival, the Beale Street Music Festival is held in picturesque Tom Lee Park, a river bluff park overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis, TN at the foot of historic Beale Street.

Past headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Post Malone, Cardi B, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran, The Black Keys, The Killers, Logic, G-Eazy, Tyler the Creator, Shinedown, Neil Young, David Byrne and more, the annual event features 60+ artists on four stages over its three-day run.

Ghana has been included in this year’s line-up. Representing Ghana are BET Award winners – Stonebwoy & Sarkodie