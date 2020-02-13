Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari,Desmond Elliot, Mcbrown, Others Celebrate Roselyn Ngissah On Her Birthday

Some popular and Ghanaian and Nigerian actors and actresses including Jackie Appiah, Desmond Elliot and Ruth Kadiri showed their colleague actress Roselyn Ngissah so much love on her birthday as they shared videos of themselves on their social media handles wishing her a happy birthday.

Other top personalities such as Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, James Gardiner, Nadia Buari, Monalisa Chinda, Beverly Afaglo, KOD, Giovanni, Eddy Nartey, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Gloria Sarfo and a host of social media celebs also celebrated Roselyn Ngissah with glorious words.

The actress was also treated to a surprise birthday party which happened at Delish restaurant owned by Yaw Sekyi and expressed joy as she thanked the organizers of the pre-birthday party in the name of Clarence, Nana 40, Berry Yaw Sekyi, mark, Nikki Samonas, Regi and Jake.

According to her, she had an awesome pre-birthday party and also had a good treat at Marriot Hotel plus a surprise gift from the CEO of Verna water.

Speaking to this reporter, expressed gratitude to all those who made it to the pre-birthday party including Gifty Oware, John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Former MUSIGA President Obour, Berry Agyapong, Yaw Sekyi Pastor Brian, Nana Serwa Osborne, Selasi Ibrahim, Olivia, Ema Rosina Queen mother ( Nana Adwoa Tanaa the second of Bogoso Divisional Council), etc .