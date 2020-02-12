Wendy Shay Spends Time With Children Of Mother Care Orphanage

As the saying goes, "helping one person might not change the world but it could change the world of the person."

In this light, Founder of the Shay Foundation, Wendy Shay has changed the world of orphans at Mother Care orphanage.

In a video sighted by odarteyghnews.com, Wendy Shay is seen with the children having a happy time performing one of her hit songs “Masakra”.

After donating to the orphanage, Wendy Shay and her team promised that this will not the first nor the last but they will be visiting the orphanage frequently to support them.

Shay Foundation is a humanitarian foundation whose primary objectives are philanthropy and the well-being of the needy.

Check video below: