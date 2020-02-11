I will campaign for Okyeame Kwame to be President of Ghana – Reggie Rockstone (Video)

Ghana’s Hiplife “Grandpapa” Reginald Yaw Asante Osei musically known as Reggie Rockstone has eulogized his colleague musician Okyeame Kwame as one of the best guys the Ghanaian Music industry is privileged to have and has vowed to wholeheartedly campaign for him if he decides to contest as President of the country.

In a very revealing interview with celebrity Journalist Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, the Hiplife originator showered several accolades on the “Rap Doctor” as he insinuates that Okyeame Kwame is a focused gentleman who has managed his home affairs very well with smart kids to wit “charity begins at home”.

Reggie Rockstone further stated that most importantly, Okyeame Kwame is keen about promoting Ghana with his career and has preached the patronization of made in Ghana goods for many years.

The Hiplife “Lord” also posited that the Musicians Union of Ghana needs a visionary and positive minded person like Okyeame Kwame to run its affairs and subtly bemoaned the seemingly “mafia tactics” that has engulfed the mother body of all musicians in the country which has almost become a blockade to some young and well-meaning members of the union to be at the forefront of its administration duties.

Okyeame Kwame born Kwame Nsiah-Appau is married to Annica Nsiah-Appau with two lovely kids. He has groomed many young talents and has many albums to his credit including “Made in Ghana and “The Versatile Show”.

Attractivemustapha.com