Songstress Ama Slay releases song/video to celebrate Valentine’s Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, talented songstress Ama Slay has released her new song solely meant for lovers titled ‘’My Lover.

This new song centers on love and talks about what lengths one can go for his or her lover.

'My Lover' which is the title of the song is self-explanatory, as it compliments the lyrics or content of the song.

In the song, Ama Slay expresses her feelings to her soul mate. The song was produced by Peewezel and a video shot and directed by Yaw Skyface.

To whoever is looking forward to celebrating this Valentine's day with his or her lover, do well to play Ama Slay's 'My Lover' to your lover in order to make this season of love complete.