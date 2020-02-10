ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2020 General News

Tracy Sarkcess Gushes Over Sarkodie’s New Swagged Up Photo

By News Desk
Tracy Sarkcess Gushes Over Sarkodie’s New Swagged Up Photo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie can’t keep mute after seeing a photo of Sarkodie all swagged up.

Sarkodie uploaded a video on his Instagram page and a happy Tracy Sarkcess made a comment that suggested she has fallen in love with her husband’s new swag.

Tracy posted this comment when Sarkodie shared this photo on Instagram.

“Guy guy y3 wo d3 aden aaaaah!” which literally means; ‘You like flexing, why?” she wrote.

---Ghbase.com

210202071621-osjvm0x442-screenshot 20200209 06551869570220657048451568776940880864258821

General News

TOP STORIES

A/R: I Can't Be Responsible For Unresolved Murder Cases — Re...
11 minutes ago

VIDEO: Akufo-Addo's Government Care Less About The Ghanaian-...
48 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line