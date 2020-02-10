Tracy Sarkcess Gushes Over Sarkodie’s New Swagged Up Photo

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie can’t keep mute after seeing a photo of Sarkodie all swagged up.

Sarkodie uploaded a video on his Instagram page and a happy Tracy Sarkcess made a comment that suggested she has fallen in love with her husband’s new swag.

Tracy posted this comment when Sarkodie shared this photo on Instagram.

“Guy guy y3 wo d3 aden aaaaah!” which literally means; ‘You like flexing, why?” she wrote.

---Ghbase.com