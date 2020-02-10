Celebrity Is Not Only About Enjoying Fame From Fans - The Test Case Of Ghana Lucifer!

I write with much euphoria, this short article about the budding actor who couples as a comedian in the arena of showbiz. He is Mr Yaw Asonaba and he comes with the showbiz name, Ghana Lucifer.

It has become a culture that celebrities only enjoy fame from their fans, supporters and sympathizers. In this regard, whatever they do or say mostly make the news and trend among their fans.

Ghana Lucifer who has just emerged onto the stage has introduced another important variable into the equation. Ghana Lucifer thinks that giving fans something to entertain themselves and enjoying fame from fans alone are not enough.

Ghana Lucifer posits that as a celebrity, like a leader either in government or in any institution, there should be a role you can play in the life of followers, whether directly or indirectly. He thinks that our system should be one that encourages people, especially celebrities to give back to the society after making it to a certain comfort level.

To this end, Ghana Lucifer has started a charity scheme;

1. He published on his Facebook wall that people who fall within the bracket of aged (sixty years and above) and cannot afford to register for the health insurance should contact him for free Health Insurance registration and renewal for those who have the card already but cannot renew.

2. He also put it out that some relatives of our people living with disabilities could contact him for money gift for such impaired people.

3. He also occasionally gifts his followers with airtime. And in some cases, he gives his followers money.

He thinks this philanthropic gesture will cement the relationship between celebrities and their fans.

I think the seasoned celebrities should look at this and emulate Ghana Lucifer. Like I alluded to, he is just new in the arena, but he is already making an impact on his followers and fans.

Ghana Lucifer, I humbly say that you should keep it up and God will bless you and make you the best celebrity.