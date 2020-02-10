[Watch] It’s Good Kofi B Died; His Death Will Boost My Career — Highlife Artist Ahenfo

Highlife Musician, Karim Alhassan aka Ahenfo has made a staggering revelation that it is very good legendary Highlife musician, Kofi B has died.

According to Ahenfo who is out with the hit song ‘Odo Mu Odo’ that features ’Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker Kofi Kinaata, and engineered by Kin Dee, even though it is sad that Kofi B has died, his death would help boost his(Ahenfo) music career.

“Even though it’s sad that Kofi B has died, to me i think it’s good that he is dead because I believe God took his life to pave way for me to replace him … He was doing dormant singing the same type of singing I do so he died so that Ghanaians would also see the talent in me”. Ahenfo made this astonishing revelation while answering a question in an interview on HotNewsGhTV in line with how he feels about the demise of the legendary ‘Mombrowa’ crooner.

Kofi Boakye Yiadom, better known as Kofi B died on Sunday, February 1 prior to a scheduled performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mombrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti who was at the said show where he was also scheduled to perform, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat for which he was rushed to the hospital immediately where he suddenly died.

Kindly watch the full interview in video below:

Source:HotfmGhana.com