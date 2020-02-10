ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2020 Exclusive News

Wendy Shay Finally Meets Prophet Who Prophesied Her Death

By OdarteyGH
Wendy Shay Finally Meets Prophet Who Prophesied Her Death
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Singer Wendy shay has finally met Prophet Akwasi Appiah, the one who prophesied about her kidnap and death.

Wendy shay fellowshipped with Prophet Akwasi Appiah during one of his services and said that she wasn’t afraid of the prophecy because she has heard of it and that Prophet Akwasi Appiah’s prophecy was a confirmation.

However, prior to wendy shay meeting the prophet, CEO of Rufftown record Bullet also reacted to prophecies about the possible death of Wendy shay.

According to Bullet, he hardly sleeps as night as he constantly worries something bad could happen to her. He added that Ghanaians could blame him if something happens to Wendy Shay following prophecies about her death.

Watch the video below:

Exclusive News

TOP STORIES

Airbus Scandal: There's Reasonable Suspicion Of Corruption —...
23 minutes ago

Ejisuman SHS: Expelling 7 Girls From Boarding House Arbitrar...
29 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line