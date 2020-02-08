ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
08.02.2020

“Our” VGMA ban is good for the music industry - Stonebwoy

By Mustapha Attractive
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has opined that the decision taken by organizers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse to ban him and Shatta Wale is a good one and will go a long way to help the music industry.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra at the Golden Tulip Hotel monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, Stonebwoy said the “punishment” from Charterhouse is good to check musicians and guide them to desist from possible future occurrences.

According to Stonebwoy, even though the ban has not affected him, it is good for the music industry because the young and upcoming musicians must know that you cannot just misbehave on an awards stage and go free.

Stonebwoy also added that he wishes
the ban would last for about three years to serve as a deterrent to young artistes.

