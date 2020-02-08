ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
08.02.2020

Kimilist kick starts 2020 with a new song titled ‘Borkor Borkor’

By Mustapha Attractive
Mimlife Records act Kimilist starts 2020 with a brand jam he calls &’Borkor Borkor’.

The song title which is translated as ‘Slow Slow’ describes how he wants to be treated by his lover.

The Afro themed song was produced by in house producer Webiejustdidit.

