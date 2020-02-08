Kimilist kick starts 2020 with a new song titled ‘Borkor Borkor’ By Mustapha Attractive Listen to articleMimlife Records act Kimilist starts 2020 with a brand jam he calls &’Borkor Borkor’. The song title which is translated as ‘Slow Slow’ describes how he wants to be treated by his lover. The Afro themed song was produced by in house producer Webiejustdidit. Mustapha Attractive Journalist
