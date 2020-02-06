D’Banj, The Compozers & Showstoppers To Rock SandBox Beach Club This Valentine

Nigerian hit musician, D’banj will be spending the Valentine season in Ghana this year, and performing at the SandBox Beach Club, in an event dubbed “One Night in Vegas”.

The SandBox Beach Club is one of Ghana’s fast-growing beach/night clubs, quintessential for its exquisite architecture, stunning beach, and exclusive events.

The event “One Night in Vegas” promises to give its audience an unforgettable out of town music & party experience, showstopping theatrics and sweet treats all at the SandBox Beach club in Accra.

The “Oliver Twist” hitmaker will be joined on the 14th of February at 8 pm by a host of other incredible performers such as British band, the Compozers, circus act, the Showstoppers, Ghana’s iPhone DJ, TMSKD DJ and more.

Tickets are selling for 300 Ghana Cedis and include complimentary cocktails to set the mood right on arrival. To purchase tickets, one can call 0554405894 or visit https://sandboxbeachclub.co/

This event is in partnership with the IMEXCO group of companies, JMPL car rentals, Moët & Chandon, Labadi Beach Hotel, Let’s Be Seated, Cocktails & Co and Big Ideaz Consult! And powered by the SandBox Beach Club!!