Patoranking Launches Scholarship For Ghanaian Students

Nigerian dancehall act Patoranking has partnered the African Leadership University (ALU) to launch the ALU Patoranking Scholarship Programme.

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to several young exceptional leaders and changemakers from across Ghana and give them the tools, skill set and connections to succeed at ALU.

The idea for the collaboration was born from a conversation between Patoranking and Fred Swaniker, the founder of ALU and one of the world's 100 most influential people, according to TIME magazine.

Patoranking recalled being accepted into the University of Cape Coast (UCC), but due to lack of funds, he wasn't able to further his education.

He has taken it upon himself to discover and help more entrepreneurial spirits who would bring positive change to their home country and contribute to the world as a whole.

“I believe exceptional leaders and changemakers can come from anywhere. Financial constraints should not prevent the next great African innovators from gaining the tools, skill sets and networks to bring their ideas to life,” Patoranking said while speaking at a school he visited in Lagos, Nigeria.

The students chosen to be the inaugural ALU Patoranking scholars must be resilient, driven, innovative, creative, mission-driven, have demonstrated positive impact in their communities and come from a lower-income background.

Beginning the 'Fall' semester in September 2020, the scholarship would cover education and accommodation expenses towards ALU at either its Mauritius or Rwanda campuses.

For consideration, applicants must first apply and be admitted to ALU before applying to ALU Patoranking Scholarship. The closing date for applications is on March 17.

---Daily Guide