Nigerians Ready For Lil Wayne After Ancestry Test Results

A Nigerian government official has welcomed American rapper Lil Wayne to the country after he disclosed his ancestry test results.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri called Wayne “our Nigerian brother”.

Ms Dabiri said she was looking forward to welcoming the rapper to Nigeria.

Wayne told Revolt TV in an interview that he was 53% Nigerian, citing an ancestry test, and that he was looking forward to visiting the West African country.

Nigerians online were excited and also welcomed the star.

“Lil Wayne is 53% Nigerian? I always knew he was a brother. My instincts are strong. Snopp Dogg and 50 Cent may have strong DNA connection to Nigeria too,” Ihuoma wrote.

“The way some foreign celebrities are claiming to be Nigerian ehn.. Even lilwayne.. It’s like they’re seeing what we are not seeing,” Reedpablo tweeted.

“So @LilTunechi just revealed he's 53% Nigerian, I knew it from the start, I mean we all knew it, he's definitely Igbo, but Reginae looks Yoruba tho,” Haniifa wrote.

---Daily Guide