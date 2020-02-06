Women Are Destroyers; They Shouldn't Sit Around Men Discussing Important Matters — Bulldog

Listen to article

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, known as Bulldog in showbiz circles has described women as people who destroy stuff and are only good for the kitchen and the bedroom.

He believes gender equality cannot be achieved because God did not intend it so.

Bulldog was speaking on Accra-based 3FM on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.

Bulldog said: “Women destroy stuff they mess up everything. Women are just for, they should be for the kitchen and the bedroom. I’m saying this they should go and cut my head or my wife can leave me if she wants to.

“Women are meant for the kitchen and the bedroom, they shouldn’t be sitting around men discussing important things.”

-classfmonline