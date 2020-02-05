I Once Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With My Best Friend On His Birthday - Goddess Ginger

Social media nudist and singer Goddess Ginger has revealed why she broke up with her first boyfriend in a recent interview.

According to Goddess Ginger, she caught her boyfriend with her best friend which triggered her to break up with him.

She disclosed that the incident happened on his boyfriend's birthday when she decided to skip class in order to surprise him on his special day but she rather got the surprise of her life when she caught her lover in bed with her best friend.

"His birthday was 6th March, I think I was in my second/third year in SHS. I was supposed to be in school but I didn't go so I decided to pay him a surprise visit. I didn't call him. I bought a birthday cake and took it to his house but I got the surprise of my life. I have learned a lesson. Whenever am visiting someone I will call. I don't want any broken heart.They(my boyfriend and my best friend)were having sex when I caught them." Goddess Ginger disclosed in a recent interview with First Lady of BrownGH TV.

Goddess Ginger indicated that she had to break up with her boyfriend after she caught him red-handed having sex with her best friend.

Watch the video below for more damning revelations: