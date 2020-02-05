This Is How Much Emelia Brobbey Charges For Movie Roles

Listen to article

One of the poster girls of Kumawood, Emelia Brobbey has disclosed the amount of money she charges for a every movie she’s featured in.

A section of social media users have been wondering how much our local movie stars charge following the revelation by veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo that about seven producers are owing him amounts ranging from ¢1,000 to ¢3,000, adding that actors in Ghana are going hungry because they are not paid.

Emelia, speaking to Joy Prime said before accepting a script and appearing on set, she takes between ¢3,000 to ¢3,500.

According to her, she considers the script and the cast before quoting a figure, but usually that’s how much she charges.

---Ghbase.com