I’ve Regretted Voting For NPP – A Plus Laments

Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has said, he has regretted voting for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last elections.

In his view, the NPP administration has not lived up to expectation after winning the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A Plus speaking on The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5FM on Saturday, 1 February 2020 said corruption has engulfed the current administration, a situation he noted makes him regret ever voting for the party.

He also indicated that in spite of the rise in corruption under this administration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to act.

He told show host Kwabena Bobie Anash that he personally wrote a five-page letter to the president reporting some acts of corruption within some state agencies, however, Mr Akufo-Addo, he said, failed to act on the report.

“We campaigned against the NDC in the last elections that they were corrupt and so Ghanaians including myself voted for the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo but what are we seeing today? Corruption is increasing. How can you tell me that five excavators have gone missing and we don’t know where they are,” he wondered.

“I’ve regretted voting for the party,” A Plus added.

---classfmonline