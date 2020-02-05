Tech Focused Blog Mfidie.com Marks 3years

Listen to article

Ghanaian tech blog, Mfidie.com, will celebrate its 3rd Anniversary on 4th February 2020. The blog is known for providing useful articles and tips on technology in Ghana and beyond.

When it comes to writing about tech in Ghana, Mfidie.com remains on the lips of many Ghanaians. In the early parts of 2017 when the blog came alive, it has managed to capture the hearts of many, who were clearly looking for just what was offered - a tech blog focused on the everyday person with communication in clear language.

Since its launch, Mfidie.com has delivered almost a thousand insightful articles on a wide range of topics relating to the tech ecosystem in Ghana , consumer tech for Ghanaians and helpful tips on how to use some of the most common apps.

Mfidie.com is different from other blogs in the tech niche because it focuses on addressing real-life tech issues for the people who need it most. You don’t have to be a tech lover to read and understand the content on the popular tech blog.

Shepherd Yaw Morttey, the blog’s founder said that the blog had satisfactorily delivered its mission to satisfy the millions of Ghanaians who have wanted quick and workable tech information and solutions.

By serving over 2.5 million users and garnering over 9 million views, the tech only focused blog is the biggest in Ghana.

This has been made possible by close to 10 volunteering writers and contributors to the blog as well as the readers who continue to encourage these writers and give feedback.

Happy Anniversary to Mfidie.com as it continues to be a leader in telling Ghana’s tech stories.

About Mfidie.com

Mfidie.com is Ghana’s biggest tech news websites run by a team of tech and non-tech individuals who have come together to ensure a budding online space for Tech Enthusiasts and to raise the level of Tech awareness in Ghana by publishing verified tech news, real-time reports, breaking news and opinions and articles.

With its origins in 2015 as a “questions and answers” group, before finally transitioning into a tech blog in 2017, the blog serves not just tech enthusiasts, but also for the general Ghanaian populace and for anyone interested in tech, in and outside of Ghana.