05.02.2020 Exclusive News

Fantana Spotted With Black Stars Midfielder Afriyie Acquah

By OdarteyGH
Popular footballer Afriyie Acquah and Fantana of Ruff Town records have been spotted in Turkey having a good time with Afriyie Acquah.

A video making rounds on Instagram saw the pair hanging out in Turkey where the Black Stars midfielder currently plies his trade with Yeni Malatyaspor.

According to a report which was first made by Instagram blogger Those_Called_Celebs, Fantana was invited by Afriyie Acquah to fly to Turkey where he is currently plying his trade to make love to her.

This information was leaked by an informant to the blogger who obviously stays in Turkey and lives close to the player.

